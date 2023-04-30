ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian strike on Russian village kills four: Governor

April 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Moscow

The strike on the village of Suzemka, which lies a dozen kilometres from the Ukrainian border, came the night after a suspected drone hit a fuel depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea

AFP

Relatives and family friends attend the funeral of Sofia Shulha, 12, and Pysarev Kiriusha, 18, in Uman, central Ukraine, on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A pre-dawn Ukrainian strike on a Russian border village killed four persons and wounded two others, the Governor of Russia's western Bryansk region said on Sunday (April 30).

The strike on the village of Suzemka, which lies a dozen kilometres from the Ukrainian border, came the night after a suspected drone hit a fuel depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

"Two more civilians have been found and removed from the rubble. Unfortunately, both of them died," Alexander Bogomaz, the local governor, said on Telegram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bogomaz initially said two persons were killed when "the Ukrainian Army shelled Suzemka."

Two other villagers were taken to hospital with injuries, the official said.

Mr. Bogomaz said Ukrainian shelling hit the village twice overnight and that Russian air defence had "shot down several shells."

He said one shell hit a residential house, sparking a fire, and that two more houses were damaged.

The village has declared a state of emergency, Mr. Bogomaz said.

"Work is continuing on the removal of rubble," he said.

"In the areas where operational measures have been completed, a damage assessment commission has begun working."

Russian villages in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine have been hit by a number of strikes since Moscow began an offensive into the neighbouring country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US