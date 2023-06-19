ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian “sabotage and terrorist plots” aimed at Russian officials thwarted, says Russian security agency

June 19, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Kyiv

The FSB claims the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russia-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region; there has been no immediate comment from Ukraine on the allegation

Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade on June 17, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia’s FSB security service said on June 19 that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian “sabotage and terrorist plots” targeting Russia-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and had arrested one woman as part of its investigation.

ALSO READ
Ukrainian forces take control of Piatykhatky village on Zaporizhzhia front

The FSB said in a statement that the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russia-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of four areas in Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed since the start of what it calls its “special military operation”.

Kyiv is currently mounting a counteroffensive to retake what it and the West say was illegally-seized territory. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the Russian allegations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The FSB said it had opened criminal cases against an unnamed woman it described as "an accomplice" on charges related to terrorism and the illegal possession of explosives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US