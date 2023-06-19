HamberMenu
Ukrainian “sabotage and terrorist plots” aimed at Russian officials thwarted, says Russian security agency

The FSB claims the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russia-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region; there has been no immediate comment from Ukraine on the allegation

June 19, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Kyiv

Reuters
Ukrainian soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade on June 17, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s FSB security service said on June 19 that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian “sabotage and terrorist plots” targeting Russia-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and had arrested one woman as part of its investigation.

The FSB said in a statement that the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russia-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of four areas in Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed since the start of what it calls its “special military operation”.

Kyiv is currently mounting a counteroffensive to retake what it and the West say was illegally-seized territory. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the Russian allegations.

The FSB said it had opened criminal cases against an unnamed woman it described as "an accomplice" on charges related to terrorism and the illegal possession of explosives.

