Ukrainian Prime Minister submits resignation letter to President

Ukraine’s Prime Minister submitted his resignation Friday, days after he was caught on tape saying the country’s President knows nothing about the economy.

In a Facebook post, Oleksiy Honcharuk said he had given his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “I took this post to implement the President’s program. He is an example of transparency and decency to me,” he said.

“However, in order to dispel any doubts about our respect and trust for the President, I have written a resignation letter and submitted it to him for introduction to Parliament,” Mr. Honcharuk’s statement read.

Earlier this week an audio recording surfaced in which Mr. Honcharuk appeared to make disparaging comments about Mr. Zelenskiy’s understanding of economics. He called the President “a layman” in economics and said he should be better educated about the national currency.

On Thursday, lawmakers from the opposition party Opposition Platform-For Life demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation, saying he and his Cabinet discredited Ukraine’s President and exacerbate the economic crisis in the country. Members of the ruling Servant of the People party said there were no grounds for Mr. Honcharuk to resign.

The Rada, Ukraine’s Parliament, must vote on whether to accept the resignation. Mr. Zelenskiy’s office confirmed that it had received the letter and said the President would take it under consideration.

Iryna Herashchenko, a lawmaker in the Rada, said the Prime Minister should have submitted his resignation to the Parliament and not to the President — otherwise it doesn’t bear any legal consequences and is merely “private political correspondence.”

“In Ukraine, the Parliament appoints the Cabinet,” she argued, adding that so far the Parliament hasn’t received any documents related to the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The scandal involving Mr. Honcharuk shows that different political forces have started a fight for the position of Prime Minister, Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta think tank, said. In the meantime, President Zelenskiy demanded that the provenance of the tapes be investigated.

“I demand that in two weeks, as soon as possible, we obtain information on who was recording the tapes,” he said.