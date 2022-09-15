Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in car accident, no serious injuries

A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the leader’s car collided with another vehicle after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured

AP KYIV, Ukraine
September 15, 2022 07:43 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.

Mr. Zelensky was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

A passenger vehicle collided with the President’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Mr. Zelensky’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the President, who suffered no serious injuries, Mr. Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Mr. Zelensky might have suffered.

The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

Mr. Zelensky was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.

