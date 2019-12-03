Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he didn’t speak about a ‘quid pro quo’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he never spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump from the position of a “quid pro quo”.
Mr. Trump later claimed Mr. Zelenskiy had said Mr. Trump had done nothing wrong. But Mr. Zelenskiy didn’t go that far in a Time interview published on December 2.
Mr. Zelenskiy said, “I never talked to the President from the position of a quid pro quo. That’s not my thing. I don’t want us to look like beggars.”
Mr. Trump later tweeted, “The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls.”
Mr. Trump’s July 25 call with Mr. Zelenskiy is at the centre of the House impeachment probe. He presses Ukraine for investigations into Democrats as U.S. aid to Ukraine is withheld.
