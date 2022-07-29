Ukrainian president observes 1st grain exports leaving

A view shows silos of grain from Odesa Black Sea port, before a shipment of grain as the government of Ukraine awaits signal from UN and Turkey to start grain shipments, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

July 29, 2022 17:00 IST

He said the export of grain will begin with the departure of several ships that were already loaded but could not depart the Ukrainian ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday visited the Odesa region to observe the loading of grain as exports resume for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion. Mr. Zelenskyy observed a Turkish ship loaded with grain. “The first vessel, the first ship is being loaded since the beginning of the war,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. Advertisement Advertisement He said the export of grain will begin with the departure of several ships that were already loaded but could not depart the Ukrainian ports.

