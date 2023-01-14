ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

January 14, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - KYIV, Ukraine

A series of explosions have been heard in Kyiv and the air raid sirens were turned on

AP

Buildings in central Kyiv as the sound of air defence and explosions are heard across Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens sounded. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway. | Photo Credit: AP

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on January 14 morning before the air raid sirens were turned on.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the explosions were caused by the strikes or by air defense systems operating. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked since New Year’s night.

