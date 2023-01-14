HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

A series of explosions have been heard in Kyiv and the air raid sirens were turned on

January 14, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - KYIV, Ukraine

AP
Buildings in central Kyiv as the sound of air defence and explosions are heard across Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens sounded. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.

Buildings in central Kyiv as the sound of air defence and explosions are heard across Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens sounded. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway. | Photo Credit: AP

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on January 14 morning before the air raid sirens were turned on.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the explosions were caused by the strikes or by air defense systems operating. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked since New Year’s night.

Related Topics

World / Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.