Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say

December 15, 2022 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - MOSCOW

Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of the city told Russian state TV that preliminary information indicated that five people had been hurt in the shelling, including a child

Reuters

A local resident rides a bicycle alongside destroyed buildings in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, on December 14, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk overnight in some of the biggest attacks for years, Russian-installed officials in the annexed areas said on December 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At exactly 7.00 o'clock this morning they subjected the centre of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of the city, said on Telegram.

"Forty rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers were fired at civilians in our city," Mr. Kulemzin said. He cast the attack as a war crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reuters was unable to immediately verify Mr. Kulemzin's account of what happened, and there was no immediate response to his comments from Ukrainian officials.

Mr. Kulemzin told Russian state TV that preliminary information indicated that five people had been hurt in the shelling, including a child.

Video footage released by Russia's state RIA news agency showed smoke rising from damaged buildings, debris-strewn yards and streets, burnt out cars, and what appeared to be a blood stain on a pavement next to someone's hat.

Firefighters were seen dousing flames.

Mr. Kulemzin, the mayor, said a kindergarten, a school, a university, a student hospital and a cathedral had been damaged in the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US