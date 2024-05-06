ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian drones kill six, injures 35 in Russia's Belgorod region, Governor says

May 06, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - MOSCOW

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place near the village of Berezovka. He published a picture of a bus with its windows blown out

Reuters

File image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian drone attacks on two buses taking people to work killed six people and injured another 35 in the Belgorod region of Russia, the Governor said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the attack took place near the village of Berezovka. He published a picture of a bus with its windows blown out.

Related Stories

Mr. Gladkov said one man was in serious condition and two children had superficial injuries.

Belgorod region which borders Ukraine has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian artillery, drones and proxies over the past year. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kyiv denies targeting civilians and says it has the right to strike Russia, which says the West ignores Ukrainian attacks on civilians.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US