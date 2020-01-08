Ukrainian airplane with 180 abroad crashes near Tehran

A Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near Iran's Imam Khomeini airport in the capital, Tehran. There is no immediate word on injures.

The report says the airplane crash on Wednesday morning is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

Flight data from the airport showed that the aircraft flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

(with inputs from Reuters)