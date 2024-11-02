GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges allies to take steps before North Korean troops reach the front

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged its allies to stop “watching” and take steps before North Koreans troops deployed in Russia reach the battlefield

Published - November 02, 2024 06:37 pm IST - KYIV

AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged its allies to stop “watching” and take steps before North Koreans troops deployed in Russia reach the battlefield.

Zelenskyy raised the prospect of a preemptive Ukrainian strike on camps where the North Korean troops are being trained, and said Kyiv knows their location. But he said Ukraine can’t do it without permission from allies to use Western-made long-range weapons to hit targets deep inside Russia.

“But instead … America is watching, Britain is watching, Germany is watching. Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians as well,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in a post late on Friday (November 1, 2024) on the Telegram messaging app.

China, Russia discuss Ukraine as West slams North Korean troops

North Korean troop deployment in Russia

The Biden administration said on Thursday (October 31, 2024) that some 8,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine’s border and are preparing to help the Kremlin fight against Ukrainian troops in the coming days.

Western leaders have described the North Korean troop deployment as a significant escalation that could also jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region, and open the door to technology transfers from Moscow to Pyongyang that could advance the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with her Russian counterpart in Moscow in Friday (November 1, 2024).

Russia and North Korea sign partnership deal, vowing closer ties as rivalry deepens with West

Ukrainian leaders have repeatedly said they need permission to use Western weapons to strike arms depots, airfields and military bases far from the border to motivate Russia to seek peace. In response, U.S. defense officials have argued that the missiles are limited in number, and that Ukraine is already using its own long-range drones to hit targets farther into Russia.

Moscow has also consistently signaled that it would view any such strikes as a major escalation. President Vladimir Putin warned on Sept. 12 that Russia would be “at war” with the U.S. and NATO states if they approve them.

