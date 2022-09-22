Ukraine’s Zelenskyy demands U.N. punish Russia, set up tribunal

"A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand just punishment," said Mr. Zelensky, the sole leader allowed to deliver an address via video to the annual summit.

AFP United Nations
September 22, 2022 03:35 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on September 21, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged the United Nations to punish Russia for its invasion, calling for a special tribunal and compensation fund and for Moscow to be stripped of its veto.

"A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand just punishment," said Mr. Zelensky, the sole leader allowed to deliver an address via video to the annual summit.

Wearing his trademark military green T-shirt, Mr. Zelensky said in a pre-recorded address that Russia had violated the principles of the world body.

Mr. Zelensky called for the establishment of a special tribunal against Russia "for the crime of aggression against our state" and to ensure accountability.

He called for a fund to compensate Ukrainians for damage suffered during the invasion.

Mr. Zelensky also urged the United Nations to strip Russia of its veto power on the Security Council.

Ukraine has previously argued that Moscow holds a seat that belonged to the former Soviet Union, not Russia.

