July 29, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - KYIV

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops near the eastern Bakhmut front line on Saturday.

Photos published by Mr. Zelensky on Twitter showed him meeting troops and looking at maps in a dimly lit, windowless concrete-walled room. He praised Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

"The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic," Mr. Zelensky wrote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.