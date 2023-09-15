Ukraine's Zelensky to visit U.S. Congress next week: reports

September 15, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Congress next week, according to media reports, after a U.S. official earlier said the Ukrainian President was expected to meet with U.S. President Biden on Thursday.

Punchbowl News on Friday said Mr. Zelensky's visit with Congress was tentatively scheduled for Thursday. The Washington Post also reported Mr. Zelensky was set to travel to the U.S. Congress on Thursday, while the Wall Street Journal said he would meet cs with U.S. lawmakers.

Representatives for Mr. Zelensky and congressional leaders could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

Mr. Zelensky is expected to head to Washington next week following his trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly meeting, the U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

His visit comes as Mr. Biden, a Democrat, presses U.S. lawmakers to provide an additional $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Any funds must be approved by Congress. Mr. Biden's fellow Democrats control the U.S. Senate, but Republicans narrowly control the U.S. House of Representatives and have signalled resistance to the additional funding request for Ukraine.