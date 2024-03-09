GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine's president says dismissed military commander Zaluzhnyi will be new ambassador to the U.K.

Britain is a key supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

March 09, 2024 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - KYIV

AP
Valerii Zaluzhnyi was fired as military commander-in-chief in February, part of a shake-up aimed at reigniting momentum in the deadlocked war. 

Valerii Zaluzhnyi was fired as military commander-in-chief in February, part of a shake-up aimed at reigniting momentum in the deadlocked war.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ukraine's former military chief has been appointed the country's new ambassador to the United Kingdom, a month after he was sacked as head of the armed forces by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr. Zelensky announced that he has approved the appointment of Valerii Zaluzhnyi to one of Ukraine's most important diplomatic positions. Britain is a key supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Mr. Zelensky fired Mr. Zaluzhnyi as military commander-in-chief in February, part of a shake-up aimed at reigniting momentum in the deadlocked war. The president said at the time that Ukraine must be led by individuals who are “convinced of victory” against Russia.

Mr. Zaluzhnyi is widely respected among Ukrainian troops and considered a national hero. He is credited with stalling Russia’s full-scale invasion in the early days of the war and expertly pushing back Moscow’s troops.

Reported tensions between Mr. Zaluzhnyi and the president grew after Ukraine's much-touted 2023 counteroffensive failed to make major territorial gains.

Mr. Zelensky said Thursday on Telegram that Mr. Zaluzhnyi "told me this is the direction he would like to take — diplomacy.”

"Our alliance with Britain should only strengthen,” Mr. Zelensky added.

The position of ambassador to Britain has been vacant since the previous envoy, Vadym Prystaiko, was removed by Mr. Zelensky in July. No reason was given, but Mr. Prystaiko had publicly criticized the president.

Britain has been a strong ally of Ukraine in the war, now in its third year, and has given Kyiv more than 7 billion pounds ($9 billion) in military support since Russia's February 2022 invasion. The British government said Thursday it would provide 10,000 attack drones to Ukraine.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit to Kyiv includes an investment of 125 million pounds ($160 million) on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones.

Related Topics

Ukraine / United Kingdom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.