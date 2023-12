December 29, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv came under a Russian missile attack on Friday morning, Mayor Ihor Terehov said, with at least six blasts registered.

At the same time, air defences were active in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv as it came under the attack of Russian drones, regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.