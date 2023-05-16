Ukraine's First Lady meets with South Korea's Yoon

May 16, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - SEOUL

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on May 16 and asked for non-lethal military assistance for her country, South Korea's presidential office said.

Ms. Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is visiting South Korea to participate in a media conference.

Also Read | The status of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Ms. Zelenska, meeting Mr. Yoon in the role of a special presidential envoy, told him that she hoped to get support for Ukraine in the form of non-lethal military equipment such as mine detectors, Mr. Yoon's spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, told in a briefing.

Mr. Yoon had said South Korea would actively help the Ukrainian people, Mr. Lee said.

In an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency published on May 16 Ms. Zelenska raised the possibility of Mr. Yoon visiting Ukraine, saying a visit would be "very supportive".

Read More | Latest Russia-Ukraine Crisis News

She also called for "more radical" support for Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression.

South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.

But Mr. Yoon said in an interview with Reuters last month that his government might not "insist only on humanitarian or financial support" if civilians in Ukraine come under a large-scale attack or due to a "situation the international community cannot condone".