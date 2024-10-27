Ukraine's air defence downed 41 of 80 Russian drones, military says

Ukraine's air defences downed 41 of 80 Russian drones launched overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

The air force said it lost track of 32 drones but gave no further details.

