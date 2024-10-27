ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's air defence downed 41 of 80 Russian drones, military says

Published - October 27, 2024 04:36 pm IST - KYIV

Ukraine’s air defences downed 41 Russian drones out of 80 launched overnight, air force loses track of 32

Reuters

A view shows an apartment building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine's air defences downed 41 of 80 Russian drones launched overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday (October 27, 2024).

Russia says shot down 51 Ukrainian drones

The air force said it lost track of 32 drones but gave no further details.

