Ukraine's air defence destroys 28 out of 31 Russia-launched drones, Kyiv says

December 25, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - KYIV

Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions, Ukraine’s Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app

Reuters

A view shows an apartment building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on December 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia launched 31 drones and 2 missiles at Ukraine overnight, mostly targeting the south of the country, with air defences destroying 28 drones and both missiles, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

"As a result of air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions," Ukraine's Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.

The drones were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea, it said.

No damage or casualties have been reported by military and civilian authorities.

The military also repeated previously issued information that two Russian military aircraft were downed near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine and near occupied Donetsk city in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian and Ukrainian military officials both reported downing enemy aircraft in different areas of the 1,000-km-long (621-mile) front of their 22-month-old war.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian air force's report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

