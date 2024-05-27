Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Spanish PM in Madrid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, the Spanish government said on Sunday.

Both leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting at 12.00 p.m. local time in Madrid, the Spanish government said in a statement.

Zelensky will meet King Felipe VI of Spain after the meeting with Sanchez, the royal household said.

On May 15, Zelensky postponed all upcoming foreign visits, including a trip to Spain that had been scheduled for May 17, amid Russia's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Zelensky had been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year, and visit Portugal.

Alongside other European Union countries, Spain committed to support Ukraine with financial and military aid after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Zelensky's planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv, according to a draft document.

