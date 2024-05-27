ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Spanish PM in Madrid

Published - May 27, 2024 05:40 am IST - MADRID:

Zelensky will meet King Felipe VI of Spain after the meeting with Sanchez, the royal household said.

Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Monday, the Spanish government said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting at 12.00 p.m. local time in Madrid, the Spanish government said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Why is Kharkiv important? | Explained

Zelensky will meet King Felipe VI of Spain after the meeting with Sanchez, the royal household said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 15, Zelensky postponed all upcoming foreign visits, including a trip to Spain that had been scheduled for May 17, amid Russia's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zelensky had been expected to sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement with Sanchez following a joint declaration by NATO last year, and visit Portugal.

Alongside other European Union countries, Spain committed to support Ukraine with financial and military aid after Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Zelensky's planned visit was due to coincide with an EU pledge of long-term security support for Kyiv, according to a draft document.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US