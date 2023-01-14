Ukraine witnesses Russian military attack across Kharkiv, Lviv and Kyiv

January 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Ukraine witnessed a series of military attacks by Russia across Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv among other regions on Saturday. Local officials said that Russian missiles struck critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Lviv regions in the country’s east and west respectively

Meanwhile, the Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv said explosions could be heard in the city, and that air defences were engaging targets.

An apartment block in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was also badly damaged in a Russian missile attack on Saturday and people were trapped under the rubble, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office.

“They (Russians) are just inhumans. At least one stairwell is gone. Under the rubble there are people who were at home for the holiday,” he said.

Earlier, a series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning and the air raid sirens were turned on. Kyiv’s city military administration said in a telegram post that an unidentified object of infrastructure was hit in the city and emergency services were operating at the site of the strike.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

(With inputs from Reuters)