Ukraine withdrew from talks with Moscow on U.S. ‘order’: Kremlin

A Krelim spokesperson said that Mr. Putin considered it “obvious” that the decision to stop talks “occurred on an order from Washington”

AFP Moscow:
October 28, 2022 00:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine pulled out of peace talks with Moscow in March on an “order” from the United States, the Kremlin said Thursday.

“The text was ready... And then suddenly the Ukrainian side went off the radar, the Ukrainian side declared its unwillingness to continue negotiations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Mr. Putin considered it “obvious” that the decision to stop talks “occurred on an order from Washington”.

Also Read
West and Russia clash over U.N. probe of drone use in Ukraine

On Wednesday, Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the current chief of the ECOWAS west African bloc, said in Kyiv that Mr. Putin, whom he had visited earlier, had “expressed the idea that he is ready for negotiations” with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about these remarks, Mr. Peskov said “we are ready to ensure our interests at the negotiating table”.

“We want this, but in this case we are talking about a complete unwillingness on the part of Ukraine,” he said, adding that there was “no specific message” for Kyiv.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Zelenskyy on Wednesday had quickly dismissed any possibility of talks with Moscow, denouncing Mr. Putin’s “planned rhetoric”.

In late September, Ukraine’s leader said he would not negotiate with Russia as long as Mr. Putin was President.

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow have stalled since March, with both sides blaming the other for the stalemate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
unrest, conflicts and war
Ukraine
Russia

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app