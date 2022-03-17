Ukraine warns of new ‘Wall’ in Europe

Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, he urges Scholz to tear down a wall between peace and strife

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a video address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on March 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine’s leader on Thursday accused Moscow of building a new Cold War wall across Europe “between freedom and bondage”.

Three weeks into their devastating invasion, Russian forces also stood accused of bombing a theatre sheltering many civilians and marked with the word “children”.

Kyiv emerged from a 35-hour curfew to its own fresh destruction, as Russian troops strive to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive.

In besieged Mariupol to the south, from which officials say 30,000 civilians have now fled, rescuers were combing through the smoking rubble of the Drama Theatre.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the “number of dead is not yet known” at the theatre, but the airborne attack showed “Russia has become a terrorist state”.

Mr. Zelensky addressed the German Parliament a day after a speech to the U.S. Congress, when he secured $1 billion in new U.S. military aid, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles used against Soviet forces in Afghanistan.

Mr. Zelensky reached back to that Cold War era as he drew on a 1987 speech in Berlin by U.S. president Ronald Reagan: “Dear Mr. Scholz, tear down this wall,” he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“It’s not a Berlin Wall — it is a wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this wall is growing bigger with every bomb.”

U.S. President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, triggering fury in the Kremlin, as the Russian leader also lashed out at “scum and traitors” at home who he said were undermining the war effort.

Without offering evidence, Russia’s Defence Ministry accused Ukraine’s far-right Azov Battalion of blowing up the theatre in Mariupol.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a call on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as Washington piles pressure on China to not support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has assaulted Ukraine from four directions, sending two massive columns towards Kyiv from the northwest and northeast, pushing in from the east near the second biggest city Kharkiv, and spreading in the south from Crimea.

But British military intelligence said in an update that the invasion had “largely stalled on all fronts”, and Russian forces were suffering heavy losses from a staunch Ukrainian resistance.