Ukraine war: Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk

Pokrovsk lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front and has long been a target for Moscow's army.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
An artilleryman of the 15th Operative Purpose Brigade ‘Kara-Dag of the National Guard of Ukraine prepares to fire a M101A1 howitzer towards Russian troops at a front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine September 5.

An artilleryman of the 15th Operative Purpose Brigade ‘Kara-Dag of the National Guard of Ukraine prepares to fire a M101A1 howitzer towards Russian troops at a front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine September 5. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia said on Monday (September 9, 2024) that its forces had captured the east Ukrainian village of Memryk, a stepping stone to the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away.

"Units of the Centre grouping of troops liberated the settlement of Memryk," Russia's defence ministry said. Memryk was home to fewer than 400 people before the conflict began in 2022.

Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian troops close in

Pokrovsk had a population of around 60,000 before Russia's military assault, but more than half of its residents have fled as fighting intensifies nearby.

Russia claims to have taken control of dozens of Ukrainian towns and villages near Pokrovsk in recent months, some now no more than a few streets and handful of abandoned buildings.

The advances come more than 30 months into Russia's offensive and as Kyiv's troops find themselves outgunned and outmanned across the sprawling frontline.

