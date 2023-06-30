HamberMenu
Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion from World Bank to support reconstruction

Ukraine is rebuilding schools, hospitals, roads and bridges and implementing repairs in the energy sector

June 30, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
A local man walks in front of a building damaged in a Russian bombardment in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 29, 2023.

A local man walks in front of a building damaged in a Russian bombardment in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support reconstruction and recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on June 30.

The funds will be provided with guarantees from the Japanese government and channeled to support social security and economic development, Mr. Shmyhal, whose country has been invaded by Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app. "In particular, the loan will help support subsidies for internally displaced people and pension payments," Mr. Shmyhal said. Ukraine relies on financial aid from its foreign partners to be able to cover its budget deficit. On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund's board completed its Ukrainian loan review, allowing Kyiv to immediately withdraw $890 million for budget support.

The government hopes for a modest economic recovery this year after the economy shrank by about one-third in 2022 because of Russia's war on Ukraine, and is working with foreign partners to secure financing for so-called 'fast' recovery.

Ukraine is rebuilding schools, hospitals, roads and bridges and implementing repairs in the energy sector despite continued fighting in the south and east of the country.

