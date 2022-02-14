Ukraine tensions | Russian Foreign Minister urges more talks with West

Russia’s top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine

The statement by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia’s top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine

Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine.

The statement by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with Mr. Putin, Mr. Lavrov suggested that Moscow should maintain a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Russia's main security demands.

Moscow wants guarantees from the West that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members, and that the alliance will halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Mr. Lavrov noted that even though the U.S. and its allies have flatly rejected those demands, Washington has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

Mr. Putin has yet to formulate Russia's formal response to those proposals.

Asked by Mr. Putin if it made sense to continue diplomatic efforts, Mr. Lavrov responded that possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted,” and he proposed to continue the negotiations.

The talks “can't go on idefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Mr. Lavrov said.

Their meeting came as Germany’s chancellor began a trip to Kyiv and Moscow for a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine that some warn could be only days away.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday and plans to continue on to Moscow for talks with Putin. Moscow denies it has any plans to invade but has massed well over 130,000 troops near Ukraine and, in the U.S. view, has built up enough firepower to launch an attack on short notice.