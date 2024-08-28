On Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Kursk

In the early hours of August 6, the regional government of Kursk, a federal subject of Russia that borders Ukraine to the west, sent an alarm on its Telegram channel asking residents to run for shelter from incoming missile attacks. Hours later, the channel posted images of dilapidated residential buildings, with a message from Alexey Smirnov, the Acting Governor of the region, “Tonight, the city of Sudzha was shelled from the Ukrainian side. Several residential buildings were severely damaged.” Ukraine had launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s southwestern province of Kursk, in the first ground invasion of the country or the erstwhile Soviet Union since World War II.

Though the Russian Ministry of Defence was quick to claim that it had repelled several raids by Ukrainian forces, equipped with almost a battalion’s worth of tanks and armoured vehicles, geolocated footage by the Washington DC-based Institute of Study of War (ISW) showed otherwise. In its August 7 update, the ISW said that the armoured vehicles had advanced to positions about 10 kilometres from the international border with Sumy of Ukraine. Russia’s line of fortification was clearly breached.

The implication of the attack

The attack, executed with great operational security, caught Moscow off-guard and raised questions of an intelligence failure. On August 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv of a “large-scale provocation” even as the Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov tried to down play the situation by stating that it was “largely under control”.

The Ukrainian forces continued their rapid advancement into Kursk in the subsequent days, seizing villages and capturing conscripts as they pushed forward. On August 16, they destroyed two bridges across the Seim. Another was struck on August 19.

As of August 19, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his forces were in control of 92 settlements in Kursk and 1,250 square kilometres of Russian territory. Mr. Smirnov, apprising Mr. Putin of the situation on August 22, said that 1,33,190 people have been evacuated from these territories.

For Ukraine, the prolonged war, which has now dragged on for two-and-a-half years, took a turn for the worse in May this year as Russian forces began an offensive in Kharkiv — its second-largest city. Already losing ground in the east, where Moscow has continued its aggression since the beginning of the war, Kyiv now saw the battle lines stretching and was clearly on the back foot. The August 6 offensive was, in a way, its last attempt to alter battle dynamics.

The rationale

Strategically, the surprise incursion serves several purposes for Kyiv. It could be seen as a diversion tactic employed to force Russia to shift its forces from the ongoing offensive in the east or Kharkiv. The geographical significance of planning the attack on Kursk is also to be noted, as a ground invasion there would disrupt the movement of the Russian forces to Kharkiv, which is southeast of Sumy.

According to Mr. Zelenskyy, however, the aim of the operation was to “create a buffer zone” that would prevent further attacks from Russia across the border. As quoted by the ISW, Mr. Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces had conducted almost 2,100 artillery strikes from Kursk against Sumy since June 1.

If Kyiv manages to hold on to the buffer zone it has created through the territorial advancement made into Kursk, it may also act as leverage in the eventuality of any future negotiations with Moscow. This is of much more significance, especially at a time when the U.S., Kyiv’s biggest arms supplier, is going to the polls in November. Washington had put its security assistance to Kyiv on the back burner for months, as Congress was divided on the issue with the Republicans opposing further aid to Ukraine. In June, U.S. President Joe Biden even issued a public apology to Mr. Zelenskyy for the months-long hold-up.

Republican nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, pledged in July to end the war by negotiating a deal with Kyiv and Moscow. Mr. Trump has always postured himself as someone who could end the war quickly, even though he has not made it clear how he intends to achieve it. His running mate J.D. Vance, meanwhile, is among the group of Republicans who advocate for dropping military aid to Kyiv. With Mr. Biden out of the presidential race and Mr. Trump’s victory not out of the picture, Kyiv knows that assistance from the U.S. may no longer be guaranteed post-November. Germany, Europe’s main supplier of aid to Kyiv, has also recently announced that it would cut down on the assistance in 2025. With several such uncertainties looming, Kyiv has been forced to make hay while the sun shines.

Whether or not the offensive ends up being a strategic success, Kyiv, by bringing the war directly to Russian territory, has announced to the world that Moscow’s theatre of war is not impregnable. It has made a statement before its arms suppliers and the rest of the world that Moscow has its vulnerabilities, akin to what the Prigozhin mutiny or Wagner Group rebellion exposed last year.

The Russian response

After initial efforts to play down the Kursk offensive, Moscow’s response to the situation has not been a direct one. Rather than redeploying its troops from the east to put a halt to the incursion in Kursk, it has stepped on the pedal in areas where it already had momentum and was making advancements.

Since the Kursk incursion, Moscow has made significant gains in its bid to siege the town of Pokrovsk, an important logistics hub that connects Kyiv’s frontlines in the east. In fact, it has claimed that it has already captured the town of Niu-York, another important logistics hub which is just 40 miles away from Pokrovsk. The fall of Pokrovsk, if it happens, could be a further boost to Moscow’s attempts to take full control of the Donetsk region, which it had declared annexed in 2022. For Putin, this would help in offsetting the nationalist backlash and counterbalance the losses in Kursk. The Russian military command has also beefed up the defence in Kursk by redeploying some forces from Kharkiv.

What lies ahead?

While Kyiv has shifted the war’s narrative through the surprise incursion, it remains to be seen what it will gain from the move in the long term. Whether a situation of diplomatic brinkmanship will give it an advantage in negotiations or whether Russia’s counteroffensive will shift the balance again is unknown at this point.