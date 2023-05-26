ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles in Russian attacks, oil depot hit

May 26, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - KYIV

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine this month, mainly attacking logistics and infrastructure facilities before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive

Reuters

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine shot down 10 missiles and over 20 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks on the capital Kyiv, the city of Dnipro and eastern regions, Ukrainian officials said on Friday (May 26).

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement that a fire had broken out on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Kharkiv after an oil depot was hit twice, and that equipment for pumping oil products had been damaged.

Also Read | Russia sending nuclear arms to Belarus in Ukraine fight

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine this month, mainly attacking logistics and infrastructure facilities before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 10 missiles fired from the Caspian Sea, 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones and two reconnaissance drones during the overnight attacks.

It said a total of 17 missiles and 31 drones had been launched in the attacks, which started at around 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday (May 25) and continued until 5:00 a.m. on Friday (May 26).

Several drones and several missiles hit targets in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, officials said.

There was no immediate word of any deaths.

"It was a very difficult night. It was loud - the enemy launched a mass attack on the region with missiles and drones," Serhiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. "Dnipro has suffered."

A rescuer is seen at a compound of a petrol station damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mr. Lysak said several houses, cars, and private companies, including a transport company and a gas station, had been damaged. A worker at the gas station was hurt.

Officials in Kyiv said the roof of a shopping mall, a private house and several cars had been damaged.

The Governor of the Kharkiv region also reported damage to several private houses and industrial facilities.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion 15 months ago, has launched hundreds of missile attacks since last October, seeking to destroy critical infrastructure and power facilities.

It has shifted the focus of its missile strikes to try to disrupt preparation for a Ukrainian counterattack, military officials have said.

