ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine seeks to terminate free trade deal with Belarus

December 26, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KYIV

The government proposes terminating the free trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty.

Reuters

Ukraine's government has proposed to parliament terminating a free trade agreement with Belarus, which supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, cabinet minister Taras Melnychuk said on Monday.

The move to cancel the agreement was taken "in connection with a fundamental change of circumstances.... involvement of the Republic of Belarus in the illegal use of force against Ukraine", he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The government proposes terminating the free trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty. After Russia's invasion, Ukraine suspended its trade relations with Minsk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Ukrainian law, interstate agreements must be terminated by parliament.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Belarus remained one of Ukraine's main trading partners, supplying significant amounts of fuel and fertilisers to Kyiv.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US