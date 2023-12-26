GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine seeks to terminate free trade deal with Belarus

The government proposes terminating the free trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty.

December 26, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - KYIV

Reuters

Ukraine's government has proposed to parliament terminating a free trade agreement with Belarus, which supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, cabinet minister Taras Melnychuk said on Monday.

The move to cancel the agreement was taken "in connection with a fundamental change of circumstances.... involvement of the Republic of Belarus in the illegal use of force against Ukraine", he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The government proposes terminating the free trade agreement of December 1992 and two protocols related to the treaty. After Russia's invasion, Ukraine suspended its trade relations with Minsk.

Under Ukrainian law, interstate agreements must be terminated by parliament.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Belarus remained one of Ukraine's main trading partners, supplying significant amounts of fuel and fertilisers to Kyiv.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / Russia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.