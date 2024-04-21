GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukraine says struck Russian ship in annexed Crimea

The Russian Navy used the ship for deep-sea work, including raising submarines and sunken cargo, and was one of the oldest in service, Ukraine said.

April 21, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Kyiv

AFP
cImage used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukraine said on April 21 its navy had struck a salvage ship belonging to Russia's Black Sea fleet on the annexed Crimean peninsula, putting it out of service.

It did not say where the attack took place, but social media footage purportedly filmed in the Crimean port of Sevastopol showed a ship in flames.

Editorial |Endless war: On the Russia-Ukraine war

"Today, the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian salvage ship Kommuna in temporarily occupied Crimea," Ukraine's Defence Ministry said.

The Russian Navy used the ship for deep-sea work, including raising submarines and sunken cargo, and was one of the oldest in service, Ukraine said.

Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said the damage caused by the attack was unclear but that the ship was "no longer capable of performing its tasks".

"This will continue to happen until the Russians run out of ships or leave Crimea," he said.

The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said earlier that Moscow's military had "repelled an attack by an anti-ship missile" on a vessel at the port.

He did not say which ship was attacked, but said "fallen fragments caused a small fire, which was promptly extinguished."

