Ukraine says Russia launches cross-border offensive in northeast

Published - May 11, 2024 01:16 am IST - Kyiv

AFP
Ukraine pushed back Russian forces from most of Kharkiv region in late 2022, but Moscow is now back on the offensive there as Kyiv’s troops struggle with ammunition and manpower shortages. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russia launched a cross-border ground offensive into Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region and civilians were being evacuated amid the fighting, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

Ukraine pushed back Russian forces from most of Kharkiv region in late 2022, but Moscow is now back on the offensive there as Kyiv’s troops struggle with ammunition and manpower shortages.

“At approximately 5.00 a.m. (0200 GMT), the enemy attempted to break through our defence line under the cover of armoured vehicles,” the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said.

Ukraine said that it had repelled Russia’s incursion but that “fighting of varying intensity” was ongoing and that Russia had launched aerial strikes into an area near the border.

A high-ranking Ukrainian military source said Russia had advanced into Ukraine by one kilometre, and was trying to “create a buffer zone” to prevent attacks into Russian territory.

If Russia’s advances are confirmed, it would represent the Kremlin’s biggest land offensive in the region since it sent thousands of troops across the border in February 2022. The Russian Defence Ministry has not provided any comment but Russian military bloggers suggested active fighting was taking place.

