Ukraine says Russia attacked its critical infrastructure with 19 drones

Ukrainian air force reports Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure, causing damage and casualties in multiple regions

Published - October 04, 2024 02:00 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2024.

An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Ukrainian air force said on Friday (October 4, 2024) that Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the country with 19 drones overnight.

Air defences shot down nine drones, with seven more likely impacted by electronic jamming, it said in a statement, without saying what happened to the other three.

Fall of Vuhledar reveals a microcosm of Ukraine’s wartime predicament

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said an apartment building was damaged in the capital but reported no casualties. “The fire was promptly extinguished there,” he added.

India’s place in Russia-Ukraine peace-making

“The attack also damaged a business administrative building in the central region of Kirovohrad, causing light injuries to one of the employees,” Governor Andriy Raykovych said.

Russian forces also hit critical infrastructure, utility facilities and 35 private residences in the past day in the southern Kherson region, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. “Various attacks there killed one and injured four more,” he said.

