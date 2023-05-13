ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine says 'moving forward' along parts of Bakhmut front

May 13, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv said that the massive new weapons package from Germany was another sign that Russia would lose in its war against Ukraine

AFP

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A senior Ukrainian military commander said Saturday that Kyiv's forces were advancing along parts of the front line against Russian forces near the eastern town of Bakhmut.

"Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower," Commander of Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media.

"The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction continues."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier Saturday the Germany defence ministry said the country was preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros, reportedly Berlin's largest since Russia invaded last year.

Kyiv said that the massive new weapons package from Germany was another sign that Russia would lose in its war against Ukraine.

"States declare large defence aid packages for Ukraine," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said that the aid indicated that Russia was "bound to lose and sit on the bench of historical shame."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he discussed next weapons supplies with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I paid close attention to the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16s and steps necessary to begin training of Ukrainian pilots," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US