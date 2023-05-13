Ukraine says 'moving forward' along parts of Bakhmut front

May 13, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

A senior Ukrainian military commander said Saturday that Kyiv's forces were advancing along parts of the front line against Russian forces near the eastern town of Bakhmut.

"Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower," Commander of Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media.

"The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction continues."

Earlier Saturday the Germany defence ministry said the country was preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros, reportedly Berlin's largest since Russia invaded last year.

Kyiv said that the massive new weapons package from Germany was another sign that Russia would lose in its war against Ukraine.

"States declare large defence aid packages for Ukraine," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said that the aid indicated that Russia was "bound to lose and sit on the bench of historical shame."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he discussed next weapons supplies with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I paid close attention to the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16s and steps necessary to begin training of Ukrainian pilots," he added.