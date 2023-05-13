HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine says 'moving forward' along parts of Bakhmut front

Kyiv said that the massive new weapons package from Germany was another sign that Russia would lose in its war against Ukraine

May 13, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A senior Ukrainian military commander said Saturday that Kyiv's forces were advancing along parts of the front line against Russian forces near the eastern town of Bakhmut.

"Our soldiers are moving forward in some areas of the front, and the enemy is losing equipment and manpower," Commander of Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social media.

"The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction continues."

Earlier Saturday the Germany defence ministry said the country was preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros, reportedly Berlin's largest since Russia invaded last year.

Kyiv said that the massive new weapons package from Germany was another sign that Russia would lose in its war against Ukraine.

"States declare large defence aid packages for Ukraine," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said that the aid indicated that Russia was "bound to lose and sit on the bench of historical shame."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he discussed next weapons supplies with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I paid close attention to the importance of providing Ukraine with F-16s and steps necessary to begin training of Ukrainian pilots," he added.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.