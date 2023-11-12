HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine says killed 3 Russian officers in blast in occupied Melitopol

Melitopol, with a pre-war population of around 150,000 people, was captured early after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year and now lies some dozens of miles behind the frontline further north

November 12, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen attend a protest calling for legislation regulating the length of active military duty and the frequency of frontline rotation in Kyiv, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, November 12, 2023.

Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen attend a protest calling for legislation regulating the length of active military duty and the frequency of frontline rotation in Kyiv, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ukraine said Sunday a blast triggered by "local resistance movements" in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol the previous day killed Russian military officers at a headquarters of the occupation authorities.

Melitopol, with a pre-war population of around 150,000 people, was captured early after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year and now lies some dozens of miles behind the frontline further north.

"At least three officers of the Russian guard were eliminated" as a result of the "revenge action, carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement," the intelligence service of Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

AFP was not able to independently confirm the claims.

"The attack on the headquarters was carried out during the meeting of the (Russian security service) FSB and (Russian National Guard) Rosgvardia," the same source added.

Melitopol is in Zaporizhzhia, one of the four regions — along with Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson — that Russia claims to have annexed without fully controlling them.

The exiled mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on Saturday evening said residents reported an "explosion, which was heard in all corners of the city" and police cars speeding through the city.

Several Russian-linked officials have been killed in attacks in territories controlled by Moscow's forces since the invasion began.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.