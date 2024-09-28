ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine says it downed 69 drones, two missiles in overnight Russian attack

Updated - September 28, 2024 01:01 pm IST - KYIV

About 15 Russian attack drones were destroyed by air defence forces on the outskirts and in the capital Kyiv, the military administration said

Reuters

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Izmail, Ukraine on September 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine shot down 69 of 73 drones during an overnight Russian attack that included two ballistic and two cruise missiles, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

Ukrainian forces downed the two cruise missiles, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

About 15 Russian attack drones were destroyed by air defence forces on the outskirts and in the capital Kyiv, the military administration there said.

It said debris was reported falling in one district of the city.

"As a result, a non-residential building was damaged. No information on casualties was received," the administration said on Telegram.

