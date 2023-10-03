HamberMenu
Ukraine says it downed 29 Russia-launched drones, one cruise missile

The waves of overnight attacks lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine's forces had said

October 03, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Reuters
File picture of a Russian drone in Ukraine airspace

File picture of a Russian drone in Ukraine airspace | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

The waves of overnight attacks lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine's forces had said earlier.

Falling debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro caused a fire at a private firm that was quickly doused, said Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Damage to manufacturing facilities at an industrial enterprise in the city of Pavlohrad led to a fire that was also put out, he added on the Telegram messaging app.

Sixteen drones were destroyed over the southern region of Mykolaiv, its governor, Vitaliy Kim, said.

