Ukraine says it downed 11 drones during Russia's overnight attack

Ukraine’s forces destroyed 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

Another four drones left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia, and 10 drones were lost in northern and central Ukrainian regions as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, it said.

“Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian Izmail district near the Danube river in the southern Odesa region,” local governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messenger.

"The Russians targeted the port and border infrastructure," Mr. Kiper said, adding that two truck drivers, including a Turkish citizen, were injured.

He said the Ukrainian-Romanian crossing of Orlivka had temporarily suspended crossing operations due to the shelling.

