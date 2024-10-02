ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine says it downed 11 drones during Russia's overnight attack

Published - October 02, 2024 01:02 pm IST - KYIV

Ukraine destroys Russian attack drones, with 11 downed and 10 lost due to electronic warfare countermeasures

Reuters

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), a Russian Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires on an undisclosed location in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine’s forces destroyed 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Another four drones left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia, and 10 drones were lost in northern and central Ukrainian regions as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, it said.

Russian strike kills six as Ukraine marks defenders day

“Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian Izmail district near the Danube river in the southern Odesa region,” local governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messenger.

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

"The Russians targeted the port and border infrastructure," Mr. Kiper said, adding that two truck drivers, including a Turkish citizen, were injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the Ukrainian-Romanian crossing of Orlivka had temporarily suspended crossing operations due to the shelling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US