Ukraine says it downed 11 drones during Russia's overnight attack

Ukraine destroys Russian attack drones, with 11 downed and 10 lost due to electronic warfare countermeasures

Published - October 02, 2024 01:02 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), a Russian Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires on an undisclosed location in Ukraine.

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), a Russian Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires on an undisclosed location in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine’s forces destroyed 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

Another four drones left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia, and 10 drones were lost in northern and central Ukrainian regions as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, it said.

Russian strike kills six as Ukraine marks defenders day

“Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian Izmail district near the Danube river in the southern Odesa region,” local governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messenger.

Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

"The Russians targeted the port and border infrastructure," Mr. Kiper said, adding that two truck drivers, including a Turkish citizen, were injured.

He said the Ukrainian-Romanian crossing of Orlivka had temporarily suspended crossing operations due to the shelling.

