Ukraine says it destroys 33 Russian drones overnight; nine injured in Kyiv attack

Updated - October 30, 2024 12:48 pm IST - KYIV

Russian drones attack Kyiv, injuring nine and damaging buildings as air defense units destroy 33 out of 62 drones

Reuters

Tracers are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire at the drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 62 drones overnight, but air defence units destroyed 33 of them over Kyiv and other regions, although 25 were unaccounted for.

“Nine people were injured, several apartments were set ablaze and a kindergarten was damaged in Russia’s 19th attack on the Ukrainian capital this month,” officials in Kyiv said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

"Nineteen air attacks on Kyiv in October!" Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. "Overnight, Russian drones again flew over the capital."

A view shows an apartment building damaged by a Russian drone strike amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Kyiv on Wednesday (October 30, 2024). | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Falling debris from a destroyed drone sparked a fire in a multi-storey apartment building in Kyiv’s western district of Solomianskyi and injured at least nine people, including an 11-year-old girl,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"All of them were treated by medics on the spot," Mr. Klitschko said.

Nineteen people were evacuated from the building, said the city's military administration, which also posted photographs of a building with blown-out windows and damaged facade that it described as a kindergarten in Solomianskyi.

Reuters witnesses at the scene saw firefighters scrambling to douse flames at flats in an apartment building with several windows blown out.

Air raid alerts sounded across Kyiv, the surrounding region and nearly the whole eastern half of Ukraine for more than two hours overnight.

