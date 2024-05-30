GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ukraine says Crimea attack destroyed two Russian military boats

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service Russia used fighter planes and helicopters to try to destroy the drones in the Vuzka bay in northwestest Crimea, as well as firing on them using small arms and 30 mm cannons.

Updated - May 30, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service said on May 30 that its forces had used naval drones to destroy two Russian patrol boats off Moscow-annexed Crimea.

The GUR agency wrote on Telegram that its Group 13 special forces unit using Ukrainian naval drones "successfully attacked the boats of the aggressor state of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea".

Russia says neutralised 13 Ukrainian aerial drones

It said that Russia used fighter planes and helicopters to try to destroy the drones in the Vuzka bay in northwestest Crimea, as well as firing on them using small arms and 30 mm cannons.

It posted video footage of a helicopter firing into the water and bright flashes of fire apparently coming from the coast, saying this did not prevent the Ukrainians from "successfully completing their combat mission".

"As a result of the strike, two Russian boats were destroyed," GUR said, adding that according to preliminary data, they were high-speed amphibious vessels of the KS-701 Tunets type.

The GUR video shows footage from a drone showing it honing in on two moored boats, as well as nighttime footage of a massive explosion sending a plume of smoke up into the air.

The KS-701 small motor boats, made in Russia, are used for coastal patrols.

Ukraine gets more military aid from Europe but Putin warns of consequences if Russian soil is hit

Russia said earlier it had destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones "heading for Crimea" and intercepted 13 aerial drones in the southern Krasnodar region and over the Black Sea near Crimea.

Russia also said it shot down eight tactical ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov, near Crimea.

Russia's defence ministry later said the Black Sea fleet had destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones, without giving details.

Faced with more than two years of Russian bombardments, Ukraine has taken the fight to Russian soil, often targeting energy infrastructure across the border.

Separately, Russia's FSB security service said that it had foiled a series of sabotage attacks planned by Ukrainian special services on railway lines in Crimea.

The FSB said it detained four local residents recruited by Ukraine, while their leader, a Russian citizen, was killed during capture by an exploding IUD, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian television said the agents had planned to paralyse the movement of trains, so that Ukrainians could attack them with rockets. Video footage showed confiscated cartridges, an old machine gun, a pistol and a Kalashnikov.

Related Topics

World / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.