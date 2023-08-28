Ukraine says captured village of Robotyne on southern front

August 28, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kyiv

Ukraine announced on August 28 that its forces had recaptured the village of Robotyne on the southern frontline, where its troops have focused a counteroffensive against entrenched Russian positions.

Kyiv launched its pushback in June after stockpiling Western-supplied weapons, building up assault battalions and working to degrade Russian positions.

"Robotyne has been liberated. Our forces are advancing southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on television.

Both settlements are in the Zaporizhzhia region, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed last year despite not having military control over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine's advance on the southern front has been limited, spurring a political debate about whether the offensive is succeeding.

Ukrainian forces are crashing into Russian defensive lines of trenches and minefields that are kilometres deep, and its forces have clawed back just several villages in the south and pressured the flanks of Bakhmut, a war-scarred town in the east.

Mr. Malyar said on August 28 that Ukrainian troops were advancing south of Bakhmut and that they had recaptured one square kilometre (around one-third a square mile) there over the last week of fighting.

She also acknowledged a Russian push to take back territory in the northeast of Ukraine, describing fighting in the Kharkiv region as "very intense" over the past week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.