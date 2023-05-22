ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine 'sabotage' group crosses into Russia: Russian governor

May 22, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Moscow

The border region of Belgorod in the country's south has been repeatedly shelled.

AFP

This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shows the site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia on April 21, 2023. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russian troops and intelligence agents were seeking to "eliminate" a Ukrainian "sabotage" group that crossed the Russian border, a regional governor said on Monday.

"A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces" crossed into Russia's Belgorod region, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that troops and the FSB security service were "taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy."

He said he would release more details later.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, the border region of Belgorod in the country's south has been repeatedly shelled, and dozens of people have been killed.

Authorities have also reported a series of incidents involving members of "sabotage" groups crossing over from Ukraine.

In April, the city of Belgorod was bombed by a Russian fighter jet which dropped ammunition over the city by accident.

