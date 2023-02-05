ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned

February 05, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

The Ukrainian President's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak said, the bodies of British volunteer aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Chris Parry had been sent back to Ukraine.

Reuters

A group of Russian soldiers wave at a cameraman sitting in a bus after being released in a prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine somewhere at an unspecified location in Belgorod region in Russia | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news agencies cited Moscow's defence ministry saying 63 Russian POWs had been freed.

"We managed to return 116 of our people, defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson, snipers from the Bakhmut (front) and other heroes of ours," Mr. Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Mr. Yermak also said the bodies of British volunteer aid workers Andrew Bagshaw and Chris Parry had been sent back to Ukraine.

Mr. Bagshaw and Mr. Parry were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine in January, Mr. Parry's family has previously said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the released Russian servicemen included "sensitive category" persons, whose exchange was made possible through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to agencies.

