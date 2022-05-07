Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant

A Ukrainian service member walks in a front of an Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world’s biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, at an airfield in the town of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on May 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

May 07, 2022 08:52 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia’s military action began Feb. 24, expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to find a peaceful solution to the “dispute” in Ukraine.

Ukraine and its western allies say that after failing to seize the capital Kyiv, Russian forces have made slow progress in their revised aim of capturing the country’s east and south, but may also plan to involve Ukraine’s western neighbour, Moldova.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $150 million weapons package for Ukraine on Friday, providing additional artillery munitions, radar and other equipment in the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv repel Russia’s invasion.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

United Kingdom

U.K. donates additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

The UK government said on Saturday it would give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to 569 generators it has donated earlier.

The new generators, which are enough to power nearly 8,000 homes, will be used for hospitals, shelters and other essential services in the face of ongoing destruction in eastern Ukraine, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The government has also relaxed rules on support for overseas fossil fuels to boost supply of vital energy to Ukraine, the statement added.- Reuters

Ukraine

Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant

Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel mill where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategically important port city.

Russian and Ukrainian officials said 50 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant and handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Russian military said the group included 11 children.

Russian officials and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said evacuation efforts would continue Saturday. The latest evacuees were in addition to roughly 500 other civilians who got out of the plant and city in recent days.- AP

Ukraine

Diplomatic efforts seek to save Ukraine fighters in Mariupol - Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said diplomatic efforts were underway to save the remaining fighters holed up inside the Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol, as more civilians were evacuated from the bombed-out plant.

The defenders have vowed not to surrender. Ukrainian officials fears Russian forces want to wipe them out by Monday in time for Moscow’s commemorations of the former Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Ukraine said 50 civilians were evacuated on Friday, accusing Russia of violating a truce intended to allow dozens more still trapped underground to depart after weeks under siege.

Mariupol has endured the most destructive bombardment of the 10-week-old war, and the sprawling Soviet-era Azovstal plant is the last part of the city - a strategic southern port on the Azov Sea - still in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.- Reuters

U.S.A.

Joe Biden says U.S. sending another military aid worth $150 million for Ukraine

President Joe Biden has authorised the shipment of another $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia's invading forces.

President Biden on Friday said the latest spending means his administration has "nearly exhausted" what Congress authorised for Ukraine in March and called on lawmakers to swiftly approve a more than $33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September.

UNSC

In 1st unanimous statement since Russia’s Ukraine invasion, UNSC expresses deep concern

The United Nations Security Council, including permanent member Russia, on Friday adopted a presidential statement that “expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine”, the first unanimous statement on the war over two months after the Russian invasion.

The 15-nation U.N. Security Council, under the current monthly Presidency of the United States, unanimously adopted the brief Presidential Statement.

European Union

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states

The European Commission has proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil in a bid to win over reluctant states, three EU sources told Reuters on Friday.

The tweaked proposal, which EU envoys were discussing at a meeting on Friday morning, includes giving Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to adapt to the embargo, and help with upgrading their own oil infrastructure, the sources said.