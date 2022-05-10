Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa after holiday pomp

Projectiles and destroyed military vehicles are seen as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, at an airfield in the town of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on May 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

May 10, 2022 09:36 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles from the air at Odesa on Monday night, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse.

Washington sought to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program that helped defeat Nazi Germany to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

North Korea

North Korea in ‘firm solidarity’ with Russia

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his support for Russia’s efforts to defend its “dignity” against “hostile forces” in a congratulatory message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin over an anniversary marking the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.

Ukraine

Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa after holiday pomp

Ukraine's vital Black Sea port of Odesa came under repeated missile attack, including from some hypersonic missiles, after Russia marked its biggest patriotic holiday without giving new information about the war. Also, a Ukrainian official said the bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March.

The civilians were inside a five-story building that collapsed in Izyum in the Kharkiv region, said Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration.

Ukraine

Ukrainian official says bodies of 44 civilians found in rubble of building in Izyum destroyed by Russians in March

Ukraine

At least 100 civilians remain in Ukrainian city of Mariupol’s steel works - mayor’s aide

At least 100 civilians remain in a steel works that is under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor said on Tuesday.

“In addition to the military, at least 100 civilians remain in the (Azovstal) shelters. However, this does not reduce the density of attacks by the occupiers,” mayoral aide Petro Andryushchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.- Reuters

Ukaine

Ukraine: Russia could target chemical sites

The Ukrainian military is warning that Russia could target the country’s chemical industries.

The claim by Ukraine’s general staff wasn’t immediately explained in a report Tuesday. However, it comes after oil depots and other industrial sites have been targeted by Russian shelling in the war.

The military said, “The possibility of sabotage at the chemical industry of Ukraine with further accusations of units of the armed forces of Ukraine is not ruled out.”- AP

Ukraine

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin’s forces making little or no progress in their offensive.

The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, watching as troops marched in formation and military hardware rolled past in a celebration of the Soviet Union’s role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

On the ground, meanwhile, intense fighting raged in Ukraine’s east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under repeated missile attack, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.- AP

U.S.A.

Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40 billion aid, in Putin rejoinder

Washington sought to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Monday as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program, which helped defeat Nazi Germany, to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies.

The signing comes as the U.S. Congress is poised to unleash billions more to fight the war against Russia — with Democrats preparing $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid, larger than the $33 billion package Biden has requested.

U.S.A.

Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine’s side.- Reuters

Ukraine

Zelensky: History to hold Russia responsible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Europe, as it did in World War II, once again has to think about the price to be paid for peace on the continent.

Mr. Zelensky added that Europe has to think about the price to be paid by Russia “for bringing the evil of total war to Europe again.”

In his nightly radio address, Mr. Zelensky said history will hold Russia responsible.

“And we, Ukrainians, will continue to work toward our defense, our victory and on restoring justice. Today, tomorrow and any other day that is necessary to free Ukraine from the occupiers,” Mr. Zelensky said.- AP

Pulitzer Board

Pulitzer Board honours Ukrainian journalists

The Pulitzer Board has awarded a special citation to Ukrainian journalists.

The board recognized those in their home country covering the ongoing crisis that began earlier this year for “their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia.”

The board said reporting has provided an accurate picture of the situation in the country and has done honor to both Ukraine and journalists everywhere.- AP

Russia

Putin evokes World War II triumph to urge victory in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two on Monday to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine.

Addressing massed ranks of servicemen on Red Square on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Mr. Putin condemned what he called external threats to weaken and split Russia, and repeated familiar arguments he had used to justify its invasion—that NATO was creating threats right next to its borders.

Japan

Japan will slowly phase out Russian oil imports in unison with G-7 countries: PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will slowly phase out Russian oil imports in unity with the Group of Seven's effort against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from the G-7 countries met online on May 8 and announced their commitment to ban or phase out Russian oil imports in their latest effort to pressure Moscow into ending its aggression on Ukraine.