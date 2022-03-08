A view shows destroyed cars following recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

March 08, 2022 08:32 IST

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launched military operation against Ukraine on February 26, 2022

Ukraine and Russia held a third round of negotiation talks on March 7, resulting in tentative progress but failed to reach a deal on creating “humanitarian corridors”.

In a statement made earlier in the day, Russia had said that it is ready to halt the ongoing invasion, provided that Ukraine’s meets its list of conditions which includes, recognising the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Meanwhile, isolation of Russian entities and individuals continued with Australia announcing sanctions on “propagandists”.

On March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held separate telephonic conversations with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Russia

Estee Lauder to suspend all commercial activities in Russia

Estee Lauder Companies Inc said on Monday it had decided to suspend all commercial activities in Russia, including closing all its stores in the country.

The company will also suspend brand sites and shipments to its retailers in Russia, it added- Reuters

Kyiv, Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier carries an elderly woman crossing the Irpin river on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Lviv

Lviv struggling to feed people fleeing war

The mayor of Lviv said the city in far western Ukraine is struggling to feed and house the tens of thousands of people who have fled here from war-torn regions of the country.

“We really need support,” Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

More than 200,000 Ukrainians displaced from their homes are now in Lviv, filling up sport halls, schools, hospitals and church buildings. The historical city once popular with tourists had a population of 700,000 before the war.- AP

Japan

Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs

Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.- Reuters

Ukraine

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday it has received reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine’s besieged second city Kharkiv, but there was no “radiological consequence”.

The facility is part of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, a research institute that produces radioactive material for medical and industrial applications.

Because the site’s “inventory of radioactive material is very low” and kept at a “subcritical” state, the IAEA said “the damage reported to it would not have had any radiological consequence.”- AFP

World Bank

World Bank approves extra $489 million support package for Ukraine

The World Bank on Monday approved an additional $489-million package in support for Ukraine, to be made available immediately and dubbed “Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine,” or “FREE Ukraine.”

“The package approved by the Board consists of a supplemental loan for $350 million and guarantees in the amount of $139 million,” it said in a statement.- AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine

A woman crosses the street as anti-tank constructions are seen in central Kyiv, Ukraine on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S.A.

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said Monday.

Moscow entered the Syrian civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, and the country has been mired in a conflict marked by urban combat for more than a decade.

According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials said that Russia, which launched an invasion into its Eastern European neighbor on February 24, has in recent days recruited fighters from Syria, hoping they can help take the capital Kyiv and other cities.

“We do believe that the accounts of them—the Russians—seeking Syrian fighters to augment their forces in Ukraine, we believe there’s truth to that,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.- AFP

Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian general killed

A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.

It identified him as Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, and said he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

Russia has not commented. -AP

Australia

Australia sanctions Russian ‘propagandists’

The Australian government says it is placing sanctions on Moscow’s “propagandists and purveyors of disinformation” who legitimatize Russia’s invasion as the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine.

“This includes driving and disseminating false narratives about the ‘de-Nazification’ of Ukraine, making erroneous allegations of genocide against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine, and promoting the recognition of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Tuesday.- AP

Ukraine

Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

Russia “is resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare, encircling cities, cutting off escape routes and pounding the civilian population with heavy ordnance,” said Jonathan Gimblett, a member of Ukraine’s legal team.- AP

Irpin, Ukraine

Abandoned cars are pictured on a road as local residents evacuate from the town of Irpin, after days of heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India at UNSC

‘India concerned that Sumy humanitarian corridor did not materialise’: Tirumurti to Security Council

India told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that it was concerned that a humanitarian corridor did not emerge for Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine, despite New Delhi urging both Russia and Ukraine to permit such a corridor.

Ukraine-Russia

Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on refugee corridors

Ukraine and Russia made tentative progress in talks Monday but failed to reach a deal on creating "humanitarian corridors" from pummelled cities, as the bloodshed from Moscow's invasion mounted.

Kyiv said there had been "positive results" from the third round of negotiations, focused on giving civilians evacuation routes from besieged towns, but Russia said its expectations from the talks were "not fulfilled".

Sumy

Students in Sumy were in their buses when ceasefire broke

They had packed their bags, boarded the buses and the engines had started and after surviving 12 days of war between Russia and Ukraine, the first lot of students out of the nearly 700 in Sumy were homeward-bound. But then the buses came to a halt.

Russia

Ready to stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms: Russia

Russia has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kiev meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.